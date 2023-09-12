Murray Middle School student hit by vehicle during afternoon pick up

Emergency responders surround student hit by car near Murray Middle School on September 11, 2023 (Photo: Contributed)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon while leaving school.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a Murray Middle School student was hit in the parking lot of Veterans Park, which is adjacent to Murray Middle School.

The sheriff’s office believes the child wasn’t hurt too badly, but parents wanted the student taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating. We have reached out to them for more information.