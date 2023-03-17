Museum of Coastal Carolina to host Brunswick Community Day

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Museum of Coastal Carolina gearing up to hosts its inaugural Brunswick County Community Day on Saturday, March 18.

There will be multiple activities spread throughout the museum, and admission is free for Brunswick County residents with ID.

Ten of the museum’s community partners will also have exhibits that showcase special features of their organizations, including Brunswick County Soil and Water Conservation District, Bald Head Island Conservancy, and the Maritime Museum Of Southport.

“We are hoping to use this as a celebration, to inspire curiosity about the unique environments that can be found throughout Brunswick county, as well as the unique organizations that serve to protect our environment,” said Jamie Justice, Museum of Coastal Carolina education manager.

Brunswick County Community Day will run from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow. The museum says it hopes to make this an annual event.