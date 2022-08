Myrtle Beach coffee shop donates proceeds to help 1-year-old after 4th open-heart surgery

(Photo: Beach Hippie Coffee)

A Myrtle Beach coffee shop, Beach Hippie Coffee, is stepping up to help a family.

They are selling ‘Roses for Sophia’ lattes, and 50% of the proceeds will go to the family of 15-month-old Sophia who just had her fourth open heart surgery this week.

Customers who buy one can fill out a heart prayer card for her and her family and take a crocheted heart.

