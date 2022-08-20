N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire

HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) remains in effect for the Juniper Road Two Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

For information updates, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.