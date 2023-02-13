N. Topsail Beach Bridge undergoing maintenance through March

Road work (Photo: MGN Online)

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach needs routine maintenance and will require a lane closure.

Starting February 13, one lane of the NC 210 bridge will be closed between 9 am and 4 pm, from Mondays through Thursdays until March 20. One lane will remain open for traffic.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays. NCDOT asks drivers to be patient and use caution if the area can’t be avoided.