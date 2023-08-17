NASCAR driver Chase Elliott to appear at grand opening of NAPA Auto Parts Store

Chase Elliott wins 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship on November 8, 2020 (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk / NASCAR/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will appear in Wilmington at the grand opening of a new Walker-NAPA Auto Parts store.

His appearance is part of a two-day grand opening celebration at the store, located at 3722 Market Street.

Elliott will appear at 5 p.m. on September 1st. The first 200 fans in line will meet the NASCAR driver, take photos and can have a piece of memorabilia signed.

“We are incredibly excited to host Chase Elliott at our newest NAPA store in Wilmington,” said Sara Walker, VP Sales & Marketing for Walker. “Chase is such a great brand ambassador for NAPA and we think that’s exactly what our new store in Wilmington is as well. We hope we have a huge turnout of folks wanting to meet Chase, shop the store, see the #9 race car, as well as the #24 Axalta race car.”

Food trucks will be available on-site Friday and Saturday, as well as car clubs, tool demos and more.

According to a news release, the 5,000 square foot retail store features a massive Milwaukee Tool showcase, and two experiential walk-in garages – one for the at home enthusiast and the other a professional grade shop.

The grand opening celebrations runs from 8am to 7pm on September 1 and 2.