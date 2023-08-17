NASCAR driver Chase Elliott to appear at grand opening of NAPA Auto Parts Store

WWAY News,
Mgn 1280x960 01108p00 Sfdrc
Chase Elliott wins 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship on November 8, 2020 (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk / NASCAR/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —  2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will appear in Wilmington at the grand opening of a new Walker-NAPA Auto Parts store.

His appearance is part of a two-day grand opening celebration at the store, located at 3722 Market Street.

Elliott will appear at 5 p.m. on September 1st. The first 200 fans in line will meet the NASCAR driver, take photos and can have a piece of memorabilia signed.

“We are incredibly excited to host Chase Elliott at our newest NAPA store in Wilmington,” said Sara Walker, VP Sales & Marketing for Walker. “Chase is such a great brand ambassador for NAPA and we think that’s exactly what our new store in Wilmington is as well. We hope we have a huge turnout of folks wanting to meet Chase, shop the store, see the #9 race car, as well as the #24 Axalta race car.”

Food trucks will be available on-site Friday and Saturday, as well as car clubs, tool demos and more.

According to a news release, the 5,000 square foot retail store features a massive Milwaukee Tool showcase, and two experiential walk-in garages – one for the at home enthusiast and the other a professional grade shop.

The grand opening celebrations runs from 8am to 7pm on September 1 and 2.

 

Categories: Features, Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts