National grocery shortage trickles into the Cape Fear

Prices are up and supply is low as the nation sees widespread shortages in several items in grocery stores.

Prices are up and supply is low as the nation sees widespread shortages in several items in grocery stores (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Prices are up and supply is low as the nation sees widespread shortages in several items in grocery stores.

Nationally, the Consumer Brand Association says that, on average, grocery stores across the country have five to 10 percent of items out of stock at any given time.

“I have to go to like several stores before I can even find what I’m looking for,” Leland resident Jamie Fitzsimmons said.

This time around, it’s mostly food products that are in low supply. When the pandemic began, people were “panic buying” things like cleaning supplies and toilet paper. For the most part, those items are in stock in area stores.

The shortages are credited to supply chain issues, short staff at the manufacturing level, and even winter weather. With the potential for winter weather in the Cape Fear this weekend, some shoppers could see the shelves getting even emptier.

“I think the shelves will be empty of bread and non-perishables,” Leland resident Gwendolyn Pellom said.

Don’t grab the bread and milk just yet, Stormtrack 3 meteorologists say this storm will not likely be significant. However, if you need them, the Piggly Wiggly in Leland likely has it. A manager at the location says they have faired well while other stores across the country have struggled.

A couple of things they have seen a short supply of is large containers of cooking oil and some Coca-Cola products, like Sun Drop. He explained it’s not a shortage of product at the manufacturer level, but rather a shortage of packaging for the product. For example, the low stock of Sun Drop is credited to the factories not having the labels to put on the bottles.

The manager also says they try to keep popular products on the shelves, like half and half. It may not be a popular brand you recognize, but it will likely be the product you’re looking for or something similar.

Until things return to normal, some are choosing to go with the flow.

“Just take what you get until you can find something else. It’ll get better after a while!” Pellom said.