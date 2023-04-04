National Weather Service promoting ‘Safe Place Selfie Day’ on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you know where to go to protect yourself from all types of weather events?

If you’re not completely sure, the National Weather Service is encouraging you to find your safe place this week.

You’re encouraged to walk around your home or place of business, find the designated safe place that you go to when severe weather strikes, take a selfie, and post it using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie.

Here’s a breakdown of places to go during different weather scenarios: