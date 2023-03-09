National Weather Service reconsiders relocation of Doppler radar in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) – Continuing with North Carolina’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Week, the National Weather Service is now thinking twice about considering a multi-million-dollar project to move the Doppler radar in Shallotte.

They were considering the move to combat blockages of the beam that helps detect storms, which was caused by trees.

Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service says a nearby landowner removed a significant amount of trees on the south side of Highway 130 in October 2022.

Pfaff says the tree removal has significantly reduced obstruction of the beam.

“Basically that’s given the weather service some time to reassess what the outcome is going to be, if we still need to move it, if we need to work with some of the additional landowners nearby, just to kind of see what their intentions are there. So, really it’s been a positive development that has alleviated a lot of the beam blockage problems. Especially, off to the radar on the southwest side,” said Steven Pfaff, National Weather Service Wilmington warning coordination meteorologist.

Pfaff said the National Weather Service is now reassessing the area, and if the radar may still need to be relocated.