Shallotte Doppler Radar being relocated to fix beam blockage issues

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The KLTX Doppler Radar near Shallotte has been operating in the same spot for nearly 3 decades, but that’s about to change.

Steven Pfaff with the National Weather Service says when the radar was built in 1995, trees in the area were about half the height they are now.

Those trees are creating a problem with the images the radar produces.

“It’s sending out beams as low levels all the way up to 19.5 degrees to get the complete picture,” Pfaff said. “Those lowest scans are the ones that are being blocked.”

Pfaff says several fixes have been suggested to fix the problem, including increasing the height of the radar. But he says moving it is the only long-term solutions, even though it will take around 3 years to do.

“There’s going to be some siting requirements done,” Pfaff said. “There’s going to be environmental analysis that needs to be done. We just can’t rush the project. We don’t want to be back into a situation that we’re in now.”

Pfaff says there are a few new sites being considered, but they will have to meet certain criteria to prevent future beam blockages.

“A radar this close to the coast allows us to survey hurricanes and Nor’easters very well,” Pfaff added. “It’s also between population areas: the Grand Strand, Wilmington, Florence and Lumberton. And it also serves the rural areas inbetween. There’s been a lot of support for this to take place. So it’s just exciting to see the ball is rolling. We’ll get there eventually.”

Pfaff says the radar will be down for 6 to 8 weeks during the move, but they plan to transport the radar during a time of the year with less-active weather.