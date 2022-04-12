National Weather Service taking first steps to move Doppler radar in Shallotte

The National Weather Service is taking steps to officially start the moving process for the Doppler radar in Shallotte.

WSR-88D radar in Shallotte (Photo: WWAY)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service is taking steps to officially start the moving process for the Doppler radar in Shallotte.

There have been talks of moving the radar for years because its current location is not ideal.

There are large trees growing around the radar causing “beam blockage,” meaning three trees could prevent the radar from detecting the low portion of storms and their circulation near the radar site.

Several different people own the property surrounding the radar, making simply cutting down the trees an unviable option.

NWS Meteorologist Steve Pfaff says the Radar Operations Center will conduct a feasibility study this fall, surveying three different potential locations where the radar could be moved.

The locations have not yet been decided and many other details have not been finalized. Pfaff says this is the “first step in a long walk.”

Previously, Pfaff said moving the radar is a $5.5-million project.