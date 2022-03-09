Navassa Collector Street Plan public meetings scheduled

(Photo: WWAY)

NAVASSA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Town of Navassa is developing a Collector Street Plan and is looking for input from those who live in, work in, or travel through the town.

The plan will serve as an update to the 2004 Navassa Collector Street Plan and is designed to provide a safe and efficient multimodal transportation network that accommodates future growth and development in the town.

An in-person public meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Navassa Community Center, which is located at 338 Main Street in Navassa.

A virtual meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, March 10 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting can be accessed at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87573290250 The public may also dial in and listen to the live audio of the virtual meeting at the following dial-in number: 646-558-8656. When prompted, enter the following Meeting ID#: 875 7329 0250

During the meetings, the design team will present draft recommendations for a proposed collector street network and for collector street design standards to gain feedback from the public. Both meetings will be drop-in style.

If you have any questions about the meetings or the Navassa Collector Street Plan, please contact Rachel McIntyre with the WMPO at rachel.mcintyre@wilmingtonnc.gov or by calling 910-341-3234.