Navassa Police seeking partnership with Leland Police Animal Services Unit

Navassa Police car (photo: Peyton Furtado)

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — The police department in the Town of Navassa is seeking help.

Police Chief Darryll DeCotis told Navassa Town Council on Thursday night that the department is seeking a partnership with the Leland Police Department’s Animal Services Unit.

Navassa has six officers and only one is on shift at a time. If they find a stray animal or have to seize a mistreated animal, the officer on duty would have to drive the animal to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit in Bolivia. This would mean the only officer on duty would be outside Navassa for about two hours, driving to and back from Bolivia.

If they partnered with Leland PD, Navassa PD could use Leland’s kennels and Navassa officers wouldn’t have to go far out of their jurisdiction for animal-related calls.

In exchange for the use of the kennels, Navassa officers would respond to animal-related calls in Leland on the weekend because the Leland Animal Services Unit works primarily Monday through Friday.

Chief DeCotis is drafting a proposal to formally present to council next week.