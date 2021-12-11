NC American Red Cross units will not be deployed to Kentucky ‘at this time’, regional director confirms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s American Red Cross Regional Executive Director said the state’s local units will not be deployed at this time to help with tornado relief efforts in Kentucky and the Midwest, but said they could be at a later date.

“The American Red Cross in North Carolina has not yet been asked to deploy any volunteers at this time. Volunteers from Tennessee, Mississippi, and states that are closer will be the first to engage, but that does not mean over time that we won’t be supporting in relief operations,” Barry Porter, Raleigh’s American Red Cross Regional Executive Director, told CBS 17’s Kayla Morton in a voicemail Saturday afternoon.

Porter did not confirm which, if any, closer states have been asked to deploy to help Kentucky recover from the damage caused by overnight tornadoes that have left at least 50 dead.

Read more here.