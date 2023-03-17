NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher creates ‘Marsh Madness’ bracket

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher (Photo: WWAY)

Fort Fisher, NC (News Release) — It’s a species competition at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher with the newest animals, the Asian small-clawed otter pups , competing with stingrays, and fan favorite, Luna, the Albino alligator, boxing it out with the box turtles to arrive at a Wild Winner in Marsh Madness.

The community is invited to get in on the fun by downloading the Marsh Madness bracket, making their picks and then watching the NCAFF Facebook Page to vote on favorites using emojis. The first mashup is Saturday, March 18.

“Marsh Madness is a fun and engaging way to raise awareness of the different animals at the Aquarium and the importance of protecting them and their habitats through conservation,” said Deyanira Romo Rossell, communications manager, NCAFF.