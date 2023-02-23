NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher holding community day celebrating Black History Month

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is holding a special event for Black History Month (Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is celebrating Black History Month with a special event this weekend.

On Sunday, a series of talks and performances will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Aquarium.

The event kicks off with ‘Rescue Men: The Story of the Pea Island Life Savers’ at 9:45 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m., UNCW’s Rhyme ‘n’ Reason spoken word performance is taking place.

Catch Modern Seafood Restaurant and Food Truck’s Chef Keith Rhodes will be there at 1:00 p.m.

Finally, another presentation of Rescue Men is taking place at 3:00 p.m.

Advanced tickets are required. They can be purchased HERE.