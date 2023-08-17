NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosts trivia to raise money for shark conservation efforts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People in Wilmington put on their thinking and drinking hats on Wednesday evening.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosted Game Night Untamed at Front Street Brewery on Wednesday.

It’s part of a series of events the aquarium is hosting at the brewery to raise money for conservation efforts.

In honor of Wednesday’s theme of sharks, all money raised at this event will go toward shark conservation efforts.

Gail Lemiec, the unique experiences coordinator at the aquarium, says events like these help support the aquarium’s mission.

“This is a fun way that we can engage an audience that normally doesn’t come to the aquarium,” Lemiec said. “Instead, we can meet them where they like to hang out and still get that education and messaging across.”

The next event in the Game Night Untamed series will be in October and will be Halloween themed.