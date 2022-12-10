NC Azalea Festival hosts inaugural ‘Jingle at the Beach’

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–A family-friendly, inaugural holiday event kicked off in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday.

‘Jingle at the Beach’ presented by the North Carolina Azalea Festival held its very first celebration at the Wrightsville Beach Park on Saturday afternoon.

The event included performances, arts and crafts, face painting, food, photo ops, and even “beachy” Santa was there.

The event was co-branded with the Cape Fear Volunteer Center, where a portion of the proceeds from the event were benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center and Big Buddy.

“The Azalea Festival is looking to bring the festival spirit all year long, and the Cape Fear Volunteer Center has been a partner of the festival for many years. They’ve historically done some Christmas and holiday events, so we have partnered together today to help both organizations,” said Alison Baringer, Azalea Festival Executive Director.

Although the Azalea Festival isn’t until April, it is never too early to get involved. The festival is always looking for volunteers year-round. If you would like to get involved, you can sign up here.