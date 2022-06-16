NC Blueberry Festival to return to Pender Co. Saturday after 2 years of cancellations

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Blueberry Festival is returning this weekend in Burgaw.

This will be the 19th North Carolina Blueberry Festival and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

More than 40,000 people are now estimated to attend the annual one day event on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Burgaw on and around the Pender County Courthouse Square.

The event kicks off on Friday with the BBQ cook-off starting at 6 in the morning.

More than 100 volunteers are required to stage over 20 events ranging from live entertainment to car show, a street fair, recipe contest, barbecue cook-off, a 5K run, kids’ activities, special exhibits, and a variety of other events.

Click here to see the full list of events.

Several farms will be represented and selling items at the festival on Saturday. Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms, Lewis Nursery and Farms, Altar-Cross Farms, Martin’s Blueberry Farm will be selling products on Saturday.

The festival’s Scholarship Program is giving out $20,000 in scholarships this year. Recipients will be recognized during the opening ceremony. The festival also supports Pender Alliance for Total Health, Local high school athletic programs, Churches, Meals on Wheels, etc.

No pets are allowed. Admission is free.

Click here to read more about the event.