NC Botanical Garden Foundation expanding Stillhouse Bottom Nature Preserve

The NC Botanical Garden is expanding one of its preserves (Photo: NC Botanical Garden)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WWAY) — The Stillhouse Bottom Nature Preserve is expanding soon.

Thanks to contributions from community members, conservation organizations, and a grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund, the North Carolina Botanical Garden Foundation is purchasing an adjoining 24.7-acre property for the preserve.

The Foundation says they hope to add additional acreage through future land and conservation easement donations.

The expanded Stillhouse Bottom Nature Preserve will add important land to buffer and protect a registered natural heritage site, while providing public access for hiking trails, nature study, and the quiet enjoyment of nature.

Despite the funds and grants, the NC Botanical Garden Foundation says more funding is needed to manage the site.

If you would like to contribute, you can click HERE.