NC Center for Missing Persons unveils new website

The NC Center for Missing Persons has a new website (Photo: NCMP)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The NC Center for Missing Persons (NCCMP) has a new website aimed at furthering its goal of working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to locate missing persons and reunite them with their families.

The new website launched at 11:00 a.m. on Friday and includes a new logo, real time reporting on missing person stats, alert notifications and alert information. All alerts are now automated and activated with a push of a button.

The new system aims to reduce any alert approval delays which ensures alert activations occur as quick as possible. The webpage will be an information resource for the public, media, law enforcement and other state clearing house managers and AMBER Alert Coordinators across the country.

In the future, the site will offer online training videos for law enforcement on activating alerts, first responders check list and training, missing person’s posters, CART Team training opportunities and more. This new site will also offer quick access to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and additional resources.