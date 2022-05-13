NC consumers can report price gouging concerns on baby formula products

If you see a price that seems too high, whether at the store or on Facebook or other online selling platforms, you can report it to Attorney General Josh Stein's office.

(Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The powdered baby formula shortage is placing burdens on families with young children across North Carolina and the nation.

The shortage is driven by a series of supply chain and other recall issues, so businesses and sellers may need to appropriately raise their prices.

However, sellers cannot take advantage of the shortage and sell baby formula products at egregious or unreasonably excessive prices.

If you see a price that seems too high, whether at the store or on Facebook or other online selling platforms, you can report it to Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.

Their office reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging that harms North Carolina families.

The office is continuing to monitor this issue.

Please report concerns about price gouging to the North Carolina Department of Justice by filing a complaint by clicking this link or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

WWAY’s Annick Joseph reported on this issue previously, to view her story you can click here.