NC daycare owner faces 20+ years in prison for gun and drug charges

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County, was found guilty by a federal jury on six felony drug and firearm offenses.

The charges arose from Everett’s armed drug trafficking operation that he ran from his home, which he also operated as a daycare center.

Agents seized drugs, more than $65,000, and eight loaded firearms from the home, including loaded, high-powered rifles.

“Armed drug trafficking poses a significant danger to the community, particularly when loaded guns and drugs are stored at an in-home daycare,” said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Everett was convicted of the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and a quantity of tetrahydrocannabinol;

Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of cocaine, and aiding and abetting;

Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and a quantity of tramadol;

Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of marijuana, and aiding and abetting; and

Two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and information presented at trial, Reshod Everett was charged by Superseding Indictment on August 18, 2021.

In 2018, investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department determined that Everett was distributing large amounts of controlled substances in the Fayetteville area, including from an apartment in Fayetteville.

On July 16, 2018, agents conducted a traffic stop of a Cadillac driven by co-defendant Alvin Milton Davis as it left the apartment complex. In the vehicle, agents found marijuana, cocaine, and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

The same day, agents obtained a search warrant for the apartment and seized more than 36 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 grams of cocaine, and a loaded CZ Scorpion firearm.

The apartment was leased by Reshod Everett, with Alvin Davis listed as an authorized occupant.

Investigators then determined that Everett’s primary residence was on Ronald Reagan Drive in Fayetteville, and that he and his wife operated an in-home daycare in the residence.

On July 17, 2018, agents obtained a search warrant, and in the house, agents seized more than $65,000, eight firearms, ammunition, and THC edibles.

The firearms included handguns and high-powered rifles, including a PS90 rifle and a loaded DPMS Arms rifle with the selector switch set to “fire.”

A witness testified that the PS90 rifle was powerful enough to pierce body armor.

In a detached shed, agents seized almost 300 grams of concentrated THC wax, tramadol, and drug packaging materials.

Investigators then identified a storage unit used by Everett.

A search warrant was issued for the storage unit, and on July 18, 2018, it was found to contain more than 65 pounds of marijuana.

Witness testimony established that Everett was responsible for more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and more than five kilograms of cocaine, as well as a quantity of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Co-defendant Alvin Milton Davis, III, was previously convicted and sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 11 years.

Sentencing for Everett is scheduled to occur during the court’s August 22, 2022 term of court.

The Defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, and a maximum of life imprisonment.