NC Department of Agriculture seeking grant proposals for bioenergy research

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program are seeking 2022 grant proposals that support each program’s mission.

“In the years since these programs began offering grants, we’ve seen some promising developments from the research projects that have received funding,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I’m happy to see each program once again offering $500,000 in competitive grants. By investing that money in agricultural research, we help North Carolina maintain agriculture and agribusiness as the leading industry in our state. Ultimately, we know the funding provided now could pay off in farm incomes and in the state’s overall economy.”

Each program is organized under the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) Research Stations Division.

While not required, research projects funded by the grant programs may use the Division’s infrastructure and resources throughout the state, including one or more of the Division’s 18 research stations.

Potential grantees can review the chart below to understand each program’s mission and the types of research projects that may qualify for grants.