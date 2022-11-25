NC Department of Public Safety recognize Lumbee Indian, Sergeant Brent Tyler

Brent Tyler is a Lumbee Indian who has been with the NC Department of Public Safety for 13 years (Photo: NCDPS)

(WWAY) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, with Friday being Native American Heritage Day.

In recognition, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is honoring Sergeant Brent Tyler with the NC Highway Patrol.

Tyler is a Lumbee Indian who has been with the Department of Public Safety for 13 years.

“I enjoy my position as a State Trooper in the Trooper Selection Unit because I can use my cultural background to potentially reach other Native applicants and show them that even though we as Indigenous People are seen as a minority, we too can excel and be promoted in a career in which we are highly under-represented,” Tyler said.

The Lumbee are a Native American people primarily centered in Robeson, Hoke, Cumberland and Scotland counties in North Carolina. There are around 55,000 enrolled members.