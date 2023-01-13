NC Department of Revenue encourages early tax filing to avoid fraud, theft

The NC Department of Revenue encourages residents file early (Photo: PT Money / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tax season is now less than two weeks away.

The Internal Revenue Service has announced January 23rd as the beginning of the nation’s 2023 tax season when the agency will begin accepting and processing 2022 tax year returns.

The NC Department of Revenue is encouraging residents to consider e-file to make the process smoother and to file early to beat those who may try to commit identity fraud and steal your money.

More than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed, according to the IRS, with the vast majority of those coming before the April 18 tax deadline. People have three extra days to file this year due to the calendar.

“This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season.”

These steps took place as the IRS worked for months to prepare for the 2023 tax season. The January 23 start date for individual tax return filers allows the IRS time to perform annual updates and readiness work that are critical to ensuring IRS systems run smoothly.