NC deputy shot, suspect now in custody (Photo: MGN Online)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — A Robeson County deputy was shot Thursday afternoon on Evergreen Church Road off of Highway 72 West near Pembroke, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said the deputy has been taken to the hospital and is okay.

“It’s an experience that no sheriff or any police officer wants to hear when they say an officer is down,” Sheriff Wilkins said. “I started heading here myself. My Chief Deputy was here when this actually occurred.”

He added that the incident began as a search warrant being executed by the SWAT and drug enforcement division.

“The team followed all protocols based on the body camera that I have watched, so far,” Wilkins said. “When they made entry, they took on shots, fired by the suspect.

The suspect is now in custody.