NC DMV unveils new feature showing walk-in wait times

Department of Motor Vehicles (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Division of Motor Vehicles has announced a new feature aimed to help customers avoid a prolonged wait in line.

The feature is now available on the NCDMV office locations page to show the public the current average wait time at its 115 driver license offices across the state. Customers can now hover over the icon marking each driver license office and a box will pop up with the current walk-in wait time.

The wait time is defined as the current average length of time from check-in until the customer is called to the workstation for service.

“I’m very excited about this new tool that will show customers the walk-in wait time at driver license offices so they can make an informed decision on which office to go to, or whether to try again another day,” DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said. “This tool will be most useful in the afternoon when our 115 driver license offices are serving walk-ins only.”

As of May 1st, driver license offices take walk-in customers only after noon. Appointments are now only available in the mornings and can be scheduled up to 90 days in advance at skiptheline.ncdot.gov.