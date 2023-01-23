NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance.

People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month.

“There has never been a better time to start a career with the Ferry Division,” Ferry Division’s Director Harold Thomas said. “This year, we want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities in the Ferry Division beyond operating vessels, including trades such as welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters. Our goal is to showcase the skills and abilities critical to our maritime operations.”

A career event will be held at the Brunswick County Career Center in Shallotte on February 2nd from 10:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

Applications will be accepted for temporary and full-time positions at all experience levels, from general utility worker to experienced boat captains.

People interested in attending one of the career events should bring resumes and supporting documents.