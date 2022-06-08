NC Fourth of July festival announces ‘Salute to Veterans’ program with Brunswick Bellas

The Veteran Recognition Ceremony is a mainstay of the July 4th Festival.

The Brunswick Bellas (Photo: Trisha Howarth/NC Fourth of July Festival)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina 4th of July Festival announces entertainment by Brunswick Bellas at this year’s annual Veteran Recognition Ceremony on July 2, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Southport Community Building.

The group will perform a variety of patriotic songs.

The event is sponsored by River Road Animal Hospital.

According to a news release, The Brunswick Bellas were formed in 2019 and have “enchanted audiences and performed at many venues”.

The Brunswick Bellas are a group of ten girls from South Brunswick High School who sing a cappella music under the direction of Mrs. Leonor Thomas.

They are known for singing barbershop style music throughout the community and at special events.

The Bellas have earned competition awards, received superior ratings at music festivals and at the North Carolina Music Performance Adjudication.

They were featured in Life in Brunswick County magazine and they were the opening act for The Nutcracker Ballet.

You may see a performance here.

You may see more about their story here.

During the many celebrations, it allows the public to stop and remember those who serve our country, protecting our freedoms.

The public is invited and all Veterans in the area are encouraged to attend.

Seating is limited and this event is first come, first serve.

For more details regarding the festival visit the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce’s website or the official July 4th festival’s website at www.nc4thofjuly.com.