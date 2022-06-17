NC Fourth of July Festival hosts UPWA Live Pro Wrestling event

SOUTHPORT-OAK ISLAND AREA, NC (WWAY) – UPWA Live Pro Wrestling returns to the festival’s lineup of events in 2022.

View ringside at Middleton Park, Oak Island on Monday, July 4th at 3 p.m.

Wrestling has been pleasing crowds since the carnival days of traveling performers in the 1860’s.

According to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, wrestling was an established sport among the Native Americans in the 15th and 16th Centuries.

Organizations such as United World Wrestling that govern wrestling at the Olympics, the American Wrestling Federation, and the UPWA are just a few organized governing bodies representing the various forms of the sport.

The United Pro Wrestling Association is the fastest-growing wrestling promotion in the southeast.

An activity for all ages, the action-packed two hours is sure to have spectators clapping, laughing, and cheering.

Wrestling tournaments today allow boys and girls to participate in competitions throughout the country.

The US Armed Forces wrestling members have been some of the nation’s best international wrestlers according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

North Carolina has its share of famous professional wrestlers such as Ric Savage, Rockin’ Robin, Brad Anderson, and Sick Boy to name a few.

However, one of the architects of everything that is pro wrestling today is Vince McMahon, the founder of what is now WWE was from Pinehurst, NC.

Viewers may wish to bring a chair or blanket for their viewing comfort.

During the Brunswick County Brawl on July 4th with bell time at 3 p.m.

Heavyweight Champion Victor Andrews will defend the title against Baron Bullard, Jay Wolf will meet long-time rival Tre-G, and Jack Tatum will be in action with special appearances by other superstars of the UPWA.

Visit the festival’s website for more information by clicking here.