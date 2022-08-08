NC gas prices continue to fall; over 60 cents less per gallon than a month ago

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is continuing to get cheaper to fill up your tank across North Carolina.

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are 60.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $3.12/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.67/g.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/g today. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

“Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”