NC General Assembly takes redistricting fight to US Supreme Court

The NC General Assembly filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States in the ongoing redistricting cases.

(Photo: Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Thursday, the North Carolina General Assembly filed a petition for writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States in the ongoing redistricting cases.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said, “The U.S. Constitution is crystal clear: state legislatures are responsible for drawing congressional maps, not state court judges, and certainly not with the aid of partisan political operatives.”

He continued, “We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will reaffirm this basic principle and will throw out the illegal map imposed on the people of North Carolina by its highest court. It is time to settle the Elections Clause question once and for all.”