NC General Assembly votes to override Governor’s veto, Senate Bill 20 to become law

NORTH CAROLINA, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina General Assembly voted to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20.

After the Senate voted to override the veto during their Tuesday session, the decision went to the House where members also voted in favor of the override.

Senate Bill 20; also known as Care for Women, Children, and Families Act, moves the limit for elective abortions from 20 to 12 weeks, and any abortions after that must be performed in hospitals. It also bans medication abortions after 10 weeks and requires three in-person appointments days apart for anyone seeking a medication abortion.

“I am proud that the House has overridden the Governor’s veto of this meaningful, mainstream legislation. Senate Bill 20 will save lives and provide needed support for women and families while putting North Carolina’s abortion law in line with the most of rest of the free world,” NC Speaker of the House Tim Moore wrote in a statement. “Today the North Carolina House of Representatives has affirmed the value of human life, and I am proud that the ‘Care for Women, Children, and Families Act’ is now law.”

“This bill is about controlling women and taking away their freedoms. And they are not done yet. They will keep coming until they completely ban abortion in every instance. We can’t let them,” NC Attorney General Josh Stein shared in a statement. “So, despite this defeat, we will keep fighting at every turn. Our freedoms are too important to ever give up.

Governor Roy Cooper shared a statement that reads, “Strong majorities of North Carolinians don’t want right-wing politicians in the exam room with women and their doctors, which is even more understandable today after several Republican lawmakers broke their promises to protect women’s reproductive freedom. For the last two weeks, Republican sponsors of this abortion ban have strenuously argued that it is much less restrictive than we warned, so we will now do everything in our power to make sure that’s true. North Carolinians now understand that Republicans are unified in their assault on women’s reproductive freedom and we are energized to fight back on this and other critical issues facing our state. I will continue doing everything I can to protect abortion access in North Carolina because women’s lives depend on it.”

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America shared the following statement, “The battleground state of North Carolina has taken a major step forward in the fight for life. By defying Gov. Cooper’s bully tactics and standing for the will of the people, the General Assembly modeled great courage on the issue of life. Elected officials and candidates across this country should take note how pro-life leaders stood up to the extreme abortion agenda of the Democrats to protect life and serve mothers. North Carolinians reject elective painful, late-term abortion and Americans feel the same. According to multiple polls, around two-thirds of Americans want to limit abortion to, at most, the first three months of pregnancy.. Americans value protecting babies in the womb who feel pain, suck their thumbs, make facial expressions and smile. We thank legislators for making this a historic day in North Carolina. We are grateful to SBA National Pro-Life Women’s Caucus member Sen. Krawiec, Speaker Moore, Senate Leader Berger and every legislator who voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s heartless veto. Today, the General Assembly has shown courage in compassionately protecting life and serving mothers while Gov. Cooper, Attorney General Stein and Democrats attempted to sanction painful late-term abortion through lies and threats.”