NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64

Road work (Photo: MGN Online)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina government leaders have announced the state will receive $110 million toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 close to the Outer Banks.

Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the grant toward the proposed $268 million project across the Alligator River linking Tyrrell and Dare counties.

The money comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

Construction is expected to begin no later than 2025.

The current bridge was completed in 1962 and requires traffic to stop for passing boats.

Vehicles and boats will operate unimpeded with the new bridge.