NC Holiday Flotilla returns Nov. 26-27 with record number of decorated boats

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY-TV)– This year’s NC Holiday Flotilla promises to be the biggest and most colorful in the history of the event.

Committee Chair Linda Brown says there was never a question of bringing back the flotilla after last year’s hiatus; it just became a matter of how to restructure and improve the boat parade.

The 2-day event kicks off Friday, Nov. 26 with a Captain’s meeting at 5PM at a sound-side tent in front of the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

The Door-to-Dock Decorating Contest which started last year during the pandemic will return this year by popular demand, and it will also start at 5 p.m. Friday and run for 8 days.

Events on Sat., Nov 27 begin at 10 a.m. at the Town Complex near Wrightsville Beach Park:

Food Vendors – 10AM to 2PM

Live Music on Event Stage – 11AM – 3PM

Car Show – Registration 10:00-11:30AM, Judging begins at 12:00 noon

Awards presentation scheduled for 2:00PM

Awards presentation scheduled for 2:00PM Activities for children including inflatables

5PM – Sponsor tent opens sound-side at the Blockade Runner

6PM – Boat parade begins

FIREWORKS – Following boat parade

Organizers advise you to ride share if possible, but if you hope to park, plan to get there early if you hope to get a space in the town parking lot off Causeway Drive.

For the latest information, visit the NC Holiday Flotilla web site here .