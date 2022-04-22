NC Insurance Commissioner visits Brunswick County to present grants, speak to property owners

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – County emergency agencies will have a bit of relief in the form of grants.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey made a stop in Bolivia on Wednesday to present four $5,000 grant checks.

Among the recipients were Brunswick Search and Rescue, Oak Island Water Rescue, Bladen County Emergency Medical Services, and White Oak Fire Department.

According to first responders, the money will be used for necessary supplies.

“It’s exciting to receive the funding from the Insurance Commission because we were not expecting it,” Bladen County EMS Director David Howell said. “So, it would be put to great use towards the PPE (personal protective equipment) side of it. Rescue coveralls and things like that for all wreck scenes and stuff.”

“We are just really thankful for the state for giving us this grant money it will be significant to help us with our operations,” Brunswick Search and Rescue Chief Doug Dawson said.

The checks were afforded through a $250,000 contribution made by the North Carolina Lines Association — used to help firefighters and rescue squads in North Carolina.

Commissioner Causey also stopped by Brunswick Community College to speak to property owners.

A room of more than 60 members of the Alliance of Brunswick County Property Owners welcomed Causey during a forum in the Odell Williamson Auditorium.

The alliance often holds meetings to talk about subjects like storm-water management and emergency preparedness, and take the knowledge back to their communities.

The group’s president, Gene Vasile, says getting the chance to have a Q&A session with the state commissioner provides lots of valuable information.

“We feel very grateful that he came, the ABCPOA represents 26 property owner communities, HOAs- POAs, and insurance is always one of our meeting topics,” Vasile said.

Causey said people who file insurance and feel that they’ve been underpaid should contact his office.

“I’m just happy to get out of Raleigh every chance I get and meet the folks in our counties, and talk about the issues that are important to them,” Causey said. “And of course, insurance issues are important to most people.”

Causey says anyone with questions about insurance – including fraud and claims — can call toll-free 855-408-1212.