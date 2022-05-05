NC lab grown ‘human milk’ may be only 3 years away

It's made with cells from donated mothers' milk along with breast tissue.

Lab grown "human milk" may only be three years away from hitting store shelves. (Photo: Piqsels/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — BioMilq, a startup company based in North Carolina, says that it’s on track to create infant milk generated with human tissue.

The lab then grows those cells and incubates them in a reactor that mimics the environment found inside of a human breast.

BioMilq’s co-founder Leila Strictland says she got the idea after struggling to produce enough breastmilk for her first child.

She also says its product will be more nutritionally similar to human milk than current baby formulas.

The company hopes it will be available in about three years.

For more information about the company, you can click here to view their website.