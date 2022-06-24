NC legislators want 20-week abortion ban to be restored

This photo provided by North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts shows Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. (Photo: via AP)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Today following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore sent a letter to Attorney General Josh Stein calling on him to take the necessary actions to reinstate North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban.

North Carolina Republican legislative leaders want Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to ask a federal court to restore a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore wrote to Stein on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier in the day overturning abortion protections.

“Attorney General Josh Stein must immediately act to enforce North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban. Any hesitation or dereliction to do so betrays our most vulnerable and is not in the best interest of North Carolinians,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said. “I remain committed to protecting the unborn and upholding the sanctity of life.”

A federal judge struck down the 20-week limit in 2019 and extended the abortion right to the point of fetal viability, which is generally between 24 and 28 weeks.

Moore and Berger say they are ready to take action to get the injunction lifted if Stein is not.

You can read the full letter by clicking here.