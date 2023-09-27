NC Lottery raises record-breaking $1 billion for education in single year

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Education Lottery raised − for the first time ever − more than $1 billion in a single year for public education programs in North Carolina.

The record earnings for education resulted from lottery ticket sales in fiscal year 2023.

The achievement put the lottery into an elite group of only 10 others in the U.S. that have raised in a single year $1 billion or more for their good causes, according to a press release.

Along the way, the lottery also crossed the milestone of raising $10 billion for the state since it started in 2006. Other records set, based on final but unaudited results, included:

Record sales of $4.3 billion, or $11.9 million a day on average.

Record prizes of $2.8 billion, or $7.8 million a day on average.

Record commission and incentives to retailers of $295.2 million.

“This milestone was achieved through the tremendous effort of the most talented and dedicated lottery team in the nation,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Their incredible commitment to the lottery’s mission of raising maximum revenue for education stays at the forefront of everything they do each and every day. Every dollar raised goes to education and the investment pays dividends for students for years to come.”