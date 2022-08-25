NC man charged with murder, dismembering human remains

(Photo: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

MAXTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after dismembered human remains were recovered in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Tuesday after Sheriff Burnis Wilkins was contacted about a female who had not been seen since around August 12th.

During the course of the investigation, the female was seen on surveillance video walking in the Red Hill Community throughout the month of July and by witnesses through mid-August. Investigators are continuing to comb through surveillance footage from the Red Hill Road, Maxton area.

24-year-old ​Glenn Locklear III of Maxton has been charged with first degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence.

On Wednesday investigators recovered a body in a wooded area.

Based on information provided by the family in regards to tattoos and other markings, it is believed to be the body of 20-year-old Wendy Jones of Maxton. However, they are still awaiting full confirmation from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

“What we witnessed at this crime scene is something I would wish on no one. Having to tell the family they could not see their own daughter is really hard” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “These horrific crimes shouldn’t be happening at all but to have three women brutally killed in our county at the hands of a man within the last 10 months is appalling. These families need prayer but we also need action from the courts to remove these men from the general public. No woman should tolerate a man physically abusing them.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.