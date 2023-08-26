NC man facing federal murder charges in two deaths on Fort Liberty in December 2020

Timothy Dumas Sr. and Master Sgt. William Lavigne III were found dead on Fort Bragg in 2020.

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY) – A North Carolina man has been charged with the murder of two people on the Fort Liberty Army base, formerly known as Fort Bragg.

Timothy Dumas Sr. and Master Sgt. William Lavigne III were both found dead of gunshot wounds in a wooded area on the Army base in December of 2020.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced charges relating to murder, drugs, firearms, and obstruction for Kenneth Maurice Quick, Jr. of Laurinburg, North Carolina. A federal grand jury indicted Quick on August 1, 2023.

Quick is accused of committing first-degree murder by shooting a victim on Fort Liberty on December 1, 2020. Quick allegedly then used a firearm to murder a second victim that same day. The murder of the second victim was in relation to a separate charge for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Quick is also alleged to have been a felon at the time of these offenses and knowingly possessed ammunition. Finally, Quick is alleged to have obstructed justice by attempting to dispose of the body of one of the victims. Quick is currently serving 57 months in federal prison for an unrelated conviction.