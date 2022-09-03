NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart

NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart (Photo: Pexel)

CONCORD, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina man is dead after being hit by another driver allegedly during a feud over a parking spot at Walmart.

The deadly hit-and-run happened at a Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord.

Police said that 55-year-old Leon Fortner, of Charlotte, got out of his car to confront another driver, Anthony S. Amey, about a parking spot dispute.

That’s when the driver, Amey, allegedly hit Forter with his car and drove away.

Fortner died at the scene.

Investigators said they obtained a description of Amey’s vehicle and later arrested him at his residence.

He is facing a felony hit-and-run charge, and received a $50,000 secured bond.

He was booked into the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

Friday morning, Amey waived his right to an attorney at his first court appearance.

His next appearance is set for later this month.