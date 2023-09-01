NC Maritime Museum at Southport hosting ‘Sensory Saturdays’ this month

Previous Sensory Saturday event (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a family-friendly activity this Labor Day weekend, the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is now hosting Sensory Saturdays.

It’s taking place from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. every Saturday through September.

During the program, exhibit lights are dimmed, all audio is turned off and special activities or crafts are offered.

Museum volunteers will be on hand to help as needed.

The program is free, but donations will be accepted.