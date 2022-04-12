NC middle school resource officer saves student when she starts choking

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was all caught on video, a student on the ground at North Iredell Middle School with everyone around her.

“When you see a circle, you think it’s a fight,” said Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Alan Josey. “And then when I got there, I realized she was passed out on the ground, or she was going there.”

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Alan Josey was alerted on April 7 to an emergency situation occurring in the 7th-grade hallway of the middle school. As he got to the area, he saw a girl lying on the floor, showing signs of respiratory distress, and another classmate trying to help her.

The student was choking on a piece of candy, and Josey, the school resource officer stepped in and administered the Heimlich maneuver.

