NC mom shocked book titled ‘Redneck Night Before Christmas’ came from school library

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A mom is outraged that her daughter was able to check out a book titled “Redneck Night Before Christmas” from her elementary school’s library.

WSOC spoke to the parent who said she just wants to know how the book filled with Confederate flags got into Mount Ulla Elementary School in the first place.



Latoya Martin said her 8-year-old daughter came home from the school library with the book thinking it was a fun Christmas story to read with her family.

“This is the book,” Martin said. “This is the very first page and it broke my heart.”

She said the title was problematic enough, but then she flipped to the first page with shows a Santa figure carrying a big bag with a Confederate flag across it.

“Why would this book be at the school?” Martin asked. “How did it go through so many hands, and how is it at my home now?”

