NC Rep. Cawthorn: Candidacy challenge against me will fail

Madison Cawthorn (Photo: CNN)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina congressman says an effort by voters to block his candidacy this year by citing a constitutional amendment preventing insurrectionists from serving will fail and is part of a scheme to target Donald Trump’s supporters in Congress.

First-term GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn is the subject of a candidacy challenge filed this week. Cawthorn spoke at a rally last January in Washington that questioned the presidential election outcome and preceded the Capitol riot.

He tells Fox News the filing is a “political tactic” and wants to dismiss the matter quickly to prevent other Trump supporters in Congress from facing similar challenges.

