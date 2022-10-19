NC schools, businesses taking part in global earthquake drill

Millions are expected to take part in earthquake drills around the globe on Thursday

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 300,000 North Carolinians are expected to take part in the world’s largest earthquake drill on Thursday.

While earthquakes are not as common in North Carolina as other hazards, the state has experienced 23 damaging earthquakes since 1735.

On August 9, 2020, the state experienced its strongest earthquake in almost 100 years. The 5.1 magnitude earthquake, along with several aftershocks, resulted in over 575 reports of damage to houses and commercial buildings in Alleghany County and surrounding communities.

Millions of people across the globe, including more than 250,000 school children in K-12th grade, have pledged to participate in the October 20th earthquake drill.

The recommended action for people to take during an earthquake includes:

1. DROP – Get down on the floor when shaking starts before the quake drops you.

2. COVER – Take cover under a sturdy desk, table or other furniture. If you cannot find something to get under, crouch against an inside wall. Keep your head and neck safe by covering them with your arms. Stay away from windows, hanging objects, mirrors or anything that might fall.

3. HOLD ON – Hold on to a desk, table or piece of furniture. Be ready to move with it during the quake.

These simple steps allow you to get down before you’re thrown to the ground, provide protection from falling or flying items, and increase your chances of surviving a building collapse. If you are trapped, stay calm and tap on hard or metal parts of the structure to try and attract attention.

By identifying places to shelter safely in your home or workplace and by practicing going to those places, you increase your likelihood of surviving an earthquake.