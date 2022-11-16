NC State selected as home for 2022 national thanksgiving turkeys

Turkeys prepare to be pardoned (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) will be home to the official National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate following the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House on November 21st.

This will be NC State’s first time serving as the home of the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

While in Washington, the National Turkey Federation will formally present President Joseph R. Biden Jr. with the two turkeys, marking 75 years of the White House turkey presentation tradition.

The broad-breasted white turkeys are North Carolina natives, raised at Circle S Ranch in Monroe, North Carolina, by 2022 National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker.

Following the event, the National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate will arrive in Raleigh, where they will reside in special private quarters at NC State’s Lake Wheeler Road facilities under the expert care of university poultry specialists and students.

One of only six poultry science departments in the United States, the Prestage Department of Poultry Science, CALS has a rich history of supporting North Carolina poultry farmers, students and the industry.

In addition to 100-square-foot, climate-controlled pens for both birds, CALS poultry experts are working on a bio-secure mobile coop.

Upon completion, it will make it possible to transport the turkeys to events like the North Carolina State Fair and CALS Farm Animal Days for public viewing and educational outreach.

Agriculture is the state’s top industry, generating more than $90 billion each year.

North Carolina ranks 2nd in the nation for turkey production and 1st in total poultry production.

The poultry industry accounts for nearly 150,000 jobs across more than 5,000 farms in North Carolina.

The presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey has been observed since 1947, when President Harry Truman first received a live turkey from the National Turkey Federation.