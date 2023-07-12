NC State Trooper involved in collision with pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit by a State Trooper Tuesday evening in Duplin County (Photo: MGN)

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Trooper hit a pedestrian illegally crossing the road Tuesday night.

Officials say Trooper A. C. Westmoreland was traveling west on NC24 near North Kennedy Road in Beulaville around 9:54 p.m. when he hit the pedestrian.

Westmoreland was on routine patrol and was not engaged in an emergency response at the time of the incident.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed Kelvin Lee Kenion, 49, entered the roadway in an area that was not a designated crosswalk and failed to yield to oncoming vehicular traffic.

Trooper Westmoreland immediately turned around after the collision and found Kenion in the roadway and requested EMS assistance while rendering aid at the scene.

Kenion was transported by air to ECU Health in Greenville with life-threatening injuries. Officials say dark clothing and failure to yield on the part of the pedestrian, as well as ambient lighting at the time of the incident are factors that are being examined.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No charges are pending at this time.